Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Jan Bednarek nets late winner as Southampton clinch rare victory at West Ham

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 5.08pm Updated: December 26 2021, 5.10pm
Jan Bednarek scored Southampton’s winner at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)
Jan Bednarek scored Southampton’s winner at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

A late goal from Jan Bednarek secured a rare away-day victory for Southampton as West Ham’s slump continued.

Bednarek’s header condemned the Hammers to a 3-2 Premier League defeat, their third straight loss, and earned Saints only their second win on the road this season.

West Ham’s hopes of a place in the top four now look increasingly forlorn after another below-par display at the London Stadium.

Southampton took the lead after only eight minutes when Mohamed Elyounoussi finished from the edge of the penalty area.

Kyle Walker-Peters was allowed to reach the edge of the box and pick out a square ball to the Norwegian winger, who calmly slotted home from 18 yards.

Elyounoussi could have added a second after half an hour when he collected Nathan Redmond’s pass and skipped around Craig Dawson, but his finish was too close to Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham were almost gifted a equaliser when Bednarek’s ill-judged pass across the pitch was intercepted by Nikola Vlasic but the Croatia frontman, who is still searching for his first goal since joining the Hammers in August, could not beat Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Home boss David Moyes had seen enough by half-time and hauled off Vlasic and Pablo Fornals, sending on Michail Antonio – back from a spell out with Covid-19 – and Manuel Lanzini.

The move paid instant dividends with Antonio pouncing from a corner after Dawson headed Jarrod Bowen’s delivery back across goal.

But Dawson was at fault when Saints went back in front on the hour, the defender being out-paced by Armando Broja before bringing him down on the edge of the box.

Referee Kevin Friend consulted the pitch-side monitor before awarding the spot-kick, which was clinically dispatched by James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham hauled themselves level again four minutes later when the industrious Bowen got free down the right and crossed for Said Benrahma to sweep home.

Jan Bednarek in action for Southampton
Bednarek won it for the visitors (Adam Davy/PA)

However, when Ward-Prowse swung in a free-kick with 20 minutes remaining, Bednarek got above Dawson and Tomas Soucek to put the visitors in front again.

Southampton have developed an unhappy knack of losing the lead under boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, but they were not about to throw it away for a third time – despite some late West Ham pressure.

Arthur Masuaku had the hosts’ best late chance with a shot which flew over as Moyes suffered more festive frustration.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]