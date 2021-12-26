Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Bukayo Saka at the double as five-star Arsenal thrash Norwich

By Press Association
December 26 2021, 5.08pm
Bukayo Saka bagged a brace for Arsenal in the win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bukayo Saka bagged a brace for Arsenal in the win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal coasted to a 5-0 Boxing Day victory at Norwich to strengthen their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

The Gunners have been able to fulfil all of their fixtures of late as others in the table see games postponed due to Covid cases and Mikel Arteta’s side made light work of rock-bottom Norwich at Carrow Road.

Saka scored in both halves, his brace coming either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike with Alexandre Lacazette winning and converting a late penalty and Emile Smith Rowe striking off the bench as Arsenal outclassed the Canaries, who rarely threatened.

The result means Arsenal can toast back-to-back away league wins for the first time this season and enjoy their leftover turkey sitting six points clear inside the Champions League places.

Saka set the tone early on, collecting a pass from the impressive Martin Odegaard before slotting past Angus Gunn – the goalkeeper in for regular first-choice Tim Krul, one of a number of positive Covid cases in Dean Smith’s squad.

Arsenal were missing Calum Chambers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to Covid but they were not missed.

This was Gunn’s first Premier League start for Norwich and his first since conceding nine when in goal for Southampton in their defeat to Leicester and he would be picking the ball out of his net a few more times here.

To their credit, Norwich battled for periods of the first half but – just as they seemed to have Arsenal rattled as Granit Xhaka and Ben White reacted to challenges – the game slipped away.

Another fine ball from Odegaard allowed Tierney to break into the box and fire in low across Gunn for his fourth goal for the club as half-time approached.

There never looked like being an inspired second-half comeback for Norwich, who remain bottom on 10 points.

Saka’s second goal in the 67th minute was a fine finish as the England winger cut inside Brandon Williams before striking from the edge of the box to wrap up the win.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after the final whistle
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after the final whistle (Joe Giddens/PA)

Arteta, whose side host Wolves in less than 48 hours, moved to his bench to freshen things up but it did not stop a late flurry from the visitors.

Lacazette was bundled over in the box by Ozan Kabak six minutes from time and picked himself up to tuck away the resulting penalty before Smith Rowe scored off the bench for the second league outing in succession.

The win leaves Arsenal looking up but Norwich, who mustered just two shots on target, were jeered off at full-time following another loss.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier