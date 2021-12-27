Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Push for those eligible to book vaccines over the festive period

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 12.03am Updated: December 27 2021, 7.22am
A vaccinator administers a ‘Jingle Jab’ Covid vaccination booster injection at Redbridge Town Hall, in Ilford, Essex, as the coronavirus booster programme continues (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Those who are still eligible to receive their coronavirus jabs are being urged to start 2022 by getting the vaccine as more than 1.5 million appointments are available to book over the festive season.

The NHS said there were 1,551,187 slots still available to be booked between Monday and January, as rugby stars lined up to urge people to get their boosters.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis called on people to get boosted in time for the New Year.

Coronavirus – Sat Dec 25, 2021
People wait in turn to receive a ‘Jingle Jab’ Covid vaccination booster injection at Redbridge Town Hall, in Ilford, Essex, as the coronavirus booster programme continues across the UK on Christmas Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He said: “The evidence is clear that two Covid jabs is not enough, and with the Omicron variant, there is no time to delay getting your booster.

“Staff and volunteers up and down the country are working incredibly hard to make sure that anyone who wants to get boosted between now and the new year can do, so start 2022 by protecting yourself, your friends and family and book your jab today.”

Meanwhile, England women’s rugby’s Sarah Hunter, Harriet Millar-Mills, and Amber Reed have backed the booster campaign in a short film as it was revealed more than 61% of adult have now had the to-up jab.

Hunter, England Women’s rugby captain and Loughborough Lightning number eight said: “My motivation to get the first two vaccines and the booster is so I can continue to go to work to play the sport I love, and to do so in front of the amazing fans.

“I urge all those that haven’t yet had theirs to do so now, so we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from Covid-19 and look forward to a brilliant year of sport ahead throughout 2022.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: “Thank you to the Rugby Football Union and especially Sarah, Harriet and Amber for supporting the booster programme to tackle Omicron to the ground.

Coronavirus – Sat Dec 25, 2021
A vaccinator prepares a ‘Jingle Jab’ Covid vaccination booster injection at Redbridge Town Hall, in Ilford, Essex, as the coronavirus booster programme continues across the UK on Christmas Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Kick Covid-19 into touch and get boosted now.

“Against the Omicron variant two doses are not enough, but a third jab will bring you over the try line to boost your protection.

“The NHS continues to work tirelessly to deliver jabs and it’s so important for people to play their part by rolling up their sleeves in this national mission.”

