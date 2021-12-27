Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell case to resume deliberations

An error occurred. Please try again.

The jury in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will resume deliberations on Monday.

Jurors ended their second full day of deliberations on Wednesday by requesting more transcripts of evidence from the trial.

Maxwell, who was born on December 25, spent her 60th birthday in prison.

US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors to keep themselves safe and healthy over the Christmas break as New York is facing a rise in coronavirus infections.

She added that strict coronavirus protocols will be in place, such as wearing hospital-grade masks, for when they reconvene on Monday.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)

Maxwell, who was labelled “dangerous” and a “predator” by the prosecution, is accused of luring vulnerable young girls to massage rooms to be molested by Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

The defence told the Southern District of New York court that she is being prosecuted as a scapegoat as a result of the sex trafficking charges against Epstein being dissolved following his death.

The 66-year-old was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell, who has been held in a US jail since her arrest in July last year, denies all charges.