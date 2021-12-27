Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jury in Ghislaine Maxwell case to resume deliberations

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 2.46am
A courthouse police officer stands at the top of the steps to the New York City Federal Courthouse in the Southern District of New York (Anthony Behar/AP)
The jury in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will resume deliberations on Monday.

Jurors ended their second full day of deliberations on Wednesday by requesting more transcripts of evidence from the trial.

Maxwell, who was born on December 25, spent her 60th birthday in prison.

US District Judge Alison J Nathan told jurors to keep themselves safe and healthy over the Christmas break as New York is facing a rise in coronavirus infections.

She added that strict coronavirus protocols will be in place, such as wearing hospital-grade masks, for when they reconvene on Monday.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)
Maxwell, who was labelled “dangerous” and a “predator” by the prosecution, is accused of luring vulnerable young girls to massage rooms to be molested by Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

The defence told the Southern District of New York court that she is being prosecuted as a scapegoat as a result of the sex trafficking charges against Epstein being dissolved following his death.

The 66-year-old was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell, who has been held in a US jail since her arrest in July last year, denies all charges.

