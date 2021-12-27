Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raheem Sterling says Man City must learn to finish teams off after Foxes scare

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 9.00am Updated: December 27 2021, 1.22pm
Raheem Sterling struck twice but feels Manchester City need to be even more ruthless (Martin Rickett/PA)
Raheem Sterling struck twice but feels Manchester City need to be even more ruthless (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raheem Sterling feels Manchester City need to learn to be more ruthless after holding off an unlikely Leicester comeback in a high-scoring Boxing Day thriller.

The Premier League leaders were made to sweat before eventually prevailing 6-3 in an enthralling encounter which manager Pep Guardiola described as a “rollercoaster”.

City had raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes only to be pegged back to 4-3 before late goals from Aymeric Laporte and Sterling – his second of the game – finally secured the points.

After wins over struggling Leeds and Newcastle by an aggregate score of 11-0 in the previous two games, Sterling felt this was a wake-up call for the champions.

“It was a game we needed to finish off,” said the England forward, who has now scored eight goals in his last 10 appearances in all competitions.

“It was a good (first) 45 (minutes) but these are games we have got to put to bed. That is the challenge.

“We have got to keep that concentration and in the first 20 minutes of the second half we didn’t have that.

“We are disappointed to concede those goals but we kept the focus, kept trying to play and got the result we needed in the end.”

City’s victory was their ninth in succession and, with second-placed Liverpool not in action, it took them six points clear at the top of the table halfway through their campaign.

“It has been a decent start so far,” Sterling added. “We need to keep the focus and go into the new year with the same mentality. We need to keep going and that is all we can do.”

Leicester felt the full force of City’s attacking power early on as Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring inside five minutes and Riyad Mahrez added a second from the penalty spot after Youri Tielemans fouled Laporte.

James Maddison was outstanding as Leicester threatened an unlikely comeback
James Maddison was outstanding as Leicester threatened an unlikely comeback (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Ilkay Gundogan tapped in a third and Sterling fired home City’s second penalty after he himself was brought down; Tielemans again having been the guilty party.

But for Kasper Schmeichel it might have been more but the Foxes rallied after the break with the inspirational James Maddison pulling one back. Ademola Lookman grabbed another and Kelechi Iheanacho further reduced the deficit but City ultimately had too much.

“They countered us and we got punished,” said Sterling. “Every time they attacked, they created chances.

“But we are happy we got the win in the end and we want to keep that going. It is nine games (in a row) in the Premier League now.”

