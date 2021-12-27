Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Year’s Eve could be mildest on record with temperatures soaring to 15C

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 11.30am
The Clifton Suspension Bridge sits unobscured as low mist rolls in over Bristol on Boxing Day morning (Ben Birchall/PA)
New Year’s Eve could be the mildest on record with temperatures as high as 15C, the Met Office has said.

The previous New Year’s Eve record of 14.8C (58.64F) was set in 2011.

However, this year could see that level matched, or even surpassed in some parts of the UK.

It comes after parts of the UK had a White Christmas (PA)

Met Office Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “The record is 14.8C on New Year’s Eve and that was in 2011, temperatures look like they’ll be 14 to 15C (57.2-59F) so it is possible that temperatures could be that value,” he said.

Mr Dewhurst said the weather throughout the week will be “on the mild side”, adding: “We’re going to see across the whole of the country, through the rest of this week, temperatures that are above average for this time of year.

“The average temperature in the UK around this time of year should be around 7-8C (44.6-46.4F).

“Going forward, we’re looking at highs of around 12-14C (53.6-57.2F), possibly locally 15C in one or two spots, so it’s going to be well above average.”

Snowfall in Tow Law, County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It comes after parts of the UK had a white Christmas, with snowfall in Yorkshire and Scotland.

However, Mr Dewhurst warned that Britons will not be basking in unseasonable sun.

“It isn’t going to be blue skies all week,” he said.

“There’s going to be cloud at times as well as strong winds and heavy rain, particularly across the North and the West of the UK.

“This is all being driven by low pressure systems moving across the Atlantic and bringing in the milder air and wet weather.”

He added that there were no weather warnings in place, but parts of the UK will be buttressed by gale force winds later in the week.

“Gales are possible at times in the South and the West as we move through the week,” he said.

