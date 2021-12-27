Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 12.40pm
Poland’s president Andrzej Duda has decided to veto an unpopular media bill (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Poland’s president Andrzej Duda has decided to veto an unpopular media bill (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Poland’s president has decided to veto a media bill that would have forced US company Discovery to give up its controlling share in TVN, a Polish TV network.

Andrzej Duda noted that the bill was unpopular with many Poles and would have dealt a blow to the country’s reputation as a place to do business.

The bill, recently passed by the lower house of parliament, would have prevented any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in television or radio broadcasters in Poland.

Its practical effect would have targeted only one existing company, Discovery, forcing the US owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell the majority or even all of its Polish holdings.

Many Poles saw the bill, pushed by the ruling Law and Justice party that Mr Duda is aligned with, as an attempt to silence a broadcaster that broadcasts independent and often critical reporting of the authorities.

Mass nationwide protests were recently held in support of the station and of freedom of speech more broadly.

Discovery had threatened to sue Poland in an international arbitration court.

Mr Duda said he agreed in principle that countries should limit foreign ownership in media companies, saying many other democratic countries – including the United States, France and Germany – have such legislation.

But he also said that in this case, the law would have hurt a business already operating legally in Poland.

He noted that signing the bill into law would have cost the nation billions of dollars, and said he shared the view of many of his fellow Poles that this bill was not necessary right now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]