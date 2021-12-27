Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Ridiculous’ schedule frustrates Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 1.32pm
Brendan Rodgers feels it is “ridiculous” that Leicester must play on both December 26 and 28 (Nick Potts/PA)
Brendan Rodgers claims it is ridiculous that Leicester will return to action little more than 48 hours after their extraordinary Boxing Day defeat at Manchester City.

Rodgers’ injury-hit Foxes host second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday, just two days after a breathless 6-3 loss to the leaders at the Etihad Stadium.

It is a daunting assignment and Rodgers, echoing the concerns of a number of top-flight managers over the Christmas programme, says the close proximity of the two games is wrong.

Rodgers must pick his players up after to face Liverpool after a remarkable 6-3 loss at Manchester City
Rodgers must pick his players up after to face Liverpool after a remarkable 6-3 loss at Manchester City (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“It’s a ridiculous schedule, we all know that,” said the Leicester boss. “Players aren’t fully recovered for 72 hours after a game, so for us to be playing on a Tuesday against Liverpool is ridiculous.

“It’s a very quick turnaround. To play Man City and Liverpool in quick succession over this period is a big challenge, especially with the squads that they have.

“However, we have to play the game. We’ll do what we’ve done in this period. We will fight, keep working and we’ll do our very best, and that’s what we’re prepared to do on Tuesday.”

To compound matters for Rodgers, Leicester are without a host of players for the clash with his former club.

Ryan Bertrand became their latest casualty when he twisted his knee in the warm-up at the Etihad Stadium.

The Foxes hope Jamie Vardy will be fit to face Liverpool
The Foxes hope Jamie Vardy will be fit to face Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA)

That came after Ricardo Pereira was ruled out for up to eight weeks with a fractured fibula following last week’s Carabao Cup loss at Liverpool. Caglar Soyuncu and Patson Daka face three-week lay-offs with hamstring injuries while Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi were not risked off the bench on Boxing Day, also due to hamstring problems.

“It was too big a risk,” said Rodgers of Vardy and Ndidi. “We had to put them on the bench but knew we weren’t really going to be able to use them.

“They were suffering with tightness and to put them into the game would have been really tough. Hopefully they’ll be fine and recovered for Tuesday’s game.”

Jonny Evans, Harvey Barnes, Danny Ward, James Justin and Wesley Fofana remain on the sidelines.

Liverpool will go into the game relatively fresh after their Boxing Day match against Leeds was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Yorkshire club.

Rodgers said: “In this period clearly it is a big advantage and it is just coincidence this was probably one of the first weeks Man City have had off, so they were fresh and ready (for Boxing Day).

“Liverpool haven’t played since our cup game, so they’ll be able to bring players back in.

“But that’s what we have to deal with. Some of the players will have to go again. It’s a huge challenge for us but it’s a challenge we’re up for. We keep fighting and we keep working.”

