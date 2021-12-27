Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12,000 ‘jingle jabs’ delivered on Christmas Day, NHS figures show

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 3.58pm
The vaccination centre at Redbridge town hall, Ilford, administered more than 900 jabs on Christmas Day (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 12,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on Christmas Day, NHS figures have shown.

NHS staff reported that there were hundreds of thousands of “jingle jab” vaccinations over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, including more than 10,000 top-up doses.

On Boxing Day, 24,078 jabs were delivered, including 20,278 top-ups. Taken with new figures from Christmas Eve, this means that 214,000 doses in total were delivered including 184,445 boosters.

Scores of sites were in operation over the period, with Redbridge Town Hall in Essex top of the rankings as the busiest site on Christmas Day, with more than 900 people jabbed.

NHS vaccination chief, Dr Emily Lawson, praised the efforts of staff and volunteers working through the festive period and urged those eligible for a booster shot to take up one of the 1.3 million slots available between today and January 3.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all the staff and volunteers who gave up time with their families over Christmas to protect others – as these figures show it was time well spent,” she said.

She urged anyone too busy “shopping, cooking, wrapping or visiting family and friends over Christmas to get a jab” and to “book now”.

“There are 1.3 million appointments still available between now and next week so go online and arrange one,” she said.

“You won’t need to queue and it is the best way to protect yourself, your family and your friends from Covid.

“We know that two jabs do not provide the protection you need from Omicron so, if you are eligible, book a booster without delay.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid, said: “It’s thanks to our life-saving vaccines, treatments and testing that we’ve been able to see loved ones over the Christmas weekend.

“The enthusiasm the country has shown for our Covid-19 vaccines has been tremendous, particularly the 214,000 who have gone out of their way this holiday weekend to get their jab and secure protection from the Omicron variant.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the NHS staff and volunteers who worked over the weekend to get jabs in arms. If you’re yet to get your booster, do not delay – get boosted now.”

