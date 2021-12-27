Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Victor Lindelof misses Man Utd’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

By Press Association
December 27 2021, 8.24pm
Victor Lindelof has tested positive for Covid-19, Manchester United have announced (Joe Giddens/PA)
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.

Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on December 11, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.

Lindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have been recovering well, but he now faces a period out after contracting Covid-19.

Manager Ralf Rangnick said on Sky Sports: “We resumed for training last Tuesday and, on Thursday, we had almost the whole team apart from Paul Pogba.

“Unfortunately, Victor Lindelof tested positive yesterday so he cannot play, but the good thing is we have Raphael Varane available again and that’s why he’s in the starting line-up.

“I would say since last Tuesday, and even more so since last Thursday, we had two or three training sessions on a very high, good level before we had to close down Carrington, as you know, for four days because, before that, we had only eight outfield players.

“In the last three or four days, we had some good training sessions.”

