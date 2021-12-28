What the papers say – December 28

An error occurred. Please try again.

The nation’s papers are almost wholly dedicated to the Prime Minister’s announcement of a Covid curb-free New Year’s Eve.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and i lead with the PM confirming on Twitter there will be no new coronavirus restrictions imposed in England before the end of 2021.

The story also features on the front of The Independent, with the paper reporting the door remains open for measures to come into force in January.

The Daily Mail and Daily Star both celebrate the move, while the Daily Mirror questions why Mr Johnson did not make the announcement in person.

The Guardian says the decision puts England at odds with the other UK nations, which have all put limits on social gatherings and mass events.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads with a warning that soaring gas and electricity bills will create an “enormous crisis” in 2022.