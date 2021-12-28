Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – December 28

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 3.18am
What the papers say – December 28 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – December 28 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s papers are almost wholly dedicated to the Prime Minister’s announcement of a Covid curb-free New Year’s Eve.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and i lead with the PM confirming on Twitter there will be no new coronavirus restrictions imposed in England before the end of 2021.

The story also features on the front of The Independent, with the paper reporting the door remains open for measures to come into force in January.

The Daily Mail and Daily Star both celebrate the move, while the Daily Mirror questions why Mr Johnson did not make the announcement in person.

The Guardian says the decision puts England at odds with the other UK nations, which have all put limits on social gatherings and mass events.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads with a warning that soaring gas and electricity bills will create an “enormous crisis” in 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier