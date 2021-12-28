Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Search and rescue dog Juno found safe after going missing for six days

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 4.18am Updated: December 28 2021, 9.58am
Search and rescue dog Juno with owner Ian Danks (Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue/Facebook/PA)
A search and rescue dog has been found safe and sound after going missing for almost a week in a wooded area outside Norwich.

Juno, a search dog with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, disappeared on Tuesday, December 21, while on a training exercise in Fritton Wood, near St Olaves on the Norfolk Broads.

A large-scale search and social media appeal was quickly launched, with 65 searchers and 20 support members from a number of search and rescue teams lending their services, including personnel from Kent, Buckinghamshire and Cambridgeshire.

The female German Shorthaired Pointer was eventually spotted by a drone team on Monday morning close to where she was last seen.

After quickly being reunited with her handler and team, Juno was taken to a vet to be checked over.

Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue said in a statement on Facebook: “We are pleased to announce that she is in great spirits and has been checked over. Her paws are slightly sore but she is now on her way back home.

“We would like to thank all those who shared the post, over 7,500 shares and (it) reached over 500,000 people.”

