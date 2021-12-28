Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EU rules nearly blocked arrival of Clinton Christmas tree to Belfast

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 10.00am Updated: December 28 2021, 4.40pm
The President of the United States Bill Clinton reaches out to a sea of hands as he leaves Belfast City hall after switching on the Christmas tree lights (Adam Butler/PA)
The historic visit of Bill Clinton to Northern Ireland in 1995 was nearly overshadowed by EU red tape, new documents reveal.

A communique between Irish officials in the days leading up to visit of the US president reveals that EU rules on plant health threatened to prevent the gifting of a 60ft Christmas tree to Belfast from sister city Nashville.

That tree, beside which Mr Clinton delivered a speech to the people of Belfast, became one of the key symbols of US commitment to a peace settlement in the region.

Yet it nearly did not arrive in the Northern Ireland.

An official in the Anglo-Irish Division of the Department of Foreign Affairs warned a colleague in Washington: “You may be aware that there is a problem with the proposed importation of the Belfast Christmas tree – a 60 foot high Tennessee white pine.”

She goes on: “EU plant health regulations prohibit the importation of such tree, due to the risk of importing the white pine nematode (a pest).”

The Irish official suggests that talks are ongoing between with the Northern Ireland Office and the European Union in a bid to bypass the issue.

“The Forestry Service in N.I has no problems with the derogations and the US are ready to certify that the tree is disease free.”

The official warns: “A main concern will be to ensure that the Canadians, who are currently in a trade dispute over timber products with the EU (especially the Nordic countries) , do not use this episode to open up the trade issue.”

While the correspondence ends there, the issue appears to have been resolved.

During his visit in 1995, Mr Clinton was able to tell the people of Belfast: “Today, of course, we are forging new and special bonds. Belfast’s sister city in the United States, Nashville, Tennessee, was proud to send this Christmas tree to friends across the Atlantic.”

The material can be found in the National Archives with file number 2021/49/103.

