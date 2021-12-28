Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Save the Children staff confirmed dead in Myanmar massacre

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 2.36pm
Vehicles smoulder in Hpruso township (KNDF/AP)
Vehicles smoulder in Hpruso township (KNDF/AP)

Two Save The Children staff were among at least 35 people, including children, who were killed in Myanmar on Christmas Eve, the group has said, in an attack it blamed on the country’s military.

It said the two staff members were caught up in the attack in Kayah state as they were traveling back to their office after their work in a nearby community.

“Violence against innocent civilians including aid workers is intolerable, and this senseless attack is a breach of international humanitarian law,” the group’s chief executive, Inger Ashing, said.

“This is not an isolated event. The people of Myanmar continue to be targeted with increasing violence and these events demand an immediate response,” Ms Ashing said.

Myanmar
Smoke and flames billow from vehicles in Hpruso township, Myanmar (KNDF/AP)

The army seized power in February, ousting the elected government and arresting top officials.

Its action was met by non-violent nationwide demonstrations, which security forces quashed with deadly force, killing nearly 1,400 civilians, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Peaceful protests have continued, but an armed resistance has also grown, to the point that UN experts have warned the country could be sliding into civil war.

Save the Children called on the UN Security Council to respond to the army violence with steps including an arms embargo.

It also urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to press for the implementation of an agreement reached in April with Myanmar’s leader calling for the cessation of violence in the country and mediation by an ASEAN special envoy.

Photos of the attack have spread on social media in Myanmar, fuelling outrage against the military.

The photos show the charred bodies of more than 30 people in three burned-out vehicles who were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat.

A villager who said he went to the scene told The Associated Press that the victims had fled the fighting between armed resistance groups and Myanmar’s army on Friday.

Myanmar
Save The Children has been working in Myanmar since 1995 (KNDF via AP)

He said they were killed after they were arrested by troops while heading to refugee camps in the western part of the township. His account could not be immediately verified.

A report in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper on Saturday said the fighting near Mo So broke out on Friday when members of ethnic guerrilla forces, known as the Karenni National Progressive Party, and those opposed to the military drove in “suspicious” vehicles and attacked security forces after refusing to stop.

The newspaper said the seven vehicles they were travelling in were destroyed in a fire.

Earlier this month, government troops were also accused of rounding up villagers, some believed to be children, tying them up and slaughtering them.

An opposition leader, Dr Sasa, who uses only one name, said the civilians were burned alive.

Save The Children said it has been working in Myanmar since 1995, providing healthcare, food, education and child protection services. It said it has suspended operations in the region of the attack.

