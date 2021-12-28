Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mother bear and three cubs spotted napping in tree

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 4.56pm
Officials in the US have closed a road in one neighbourhood after a mother bear and three cubs were spotted napping in a tree there.

Chesapeake Animal Services asked residents near the tree on Bruin Drive in Virginia to stay inside and the public to stay away from the area.

Officials hoped that giving the bears “space, quiet, and time” would allow them to leave. The four black bears did leave their lofty perch on aptly named Bruin Drive in the city of Chesapeake at around midnight, Chesapeake Animal Services announced on Facebook.

Two of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Virginia
Two of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Virginia

“Black bears can be unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs,” animal services officials said on Facebook.

“This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it’s important to stay away from the area. That includes driving past the site.”

Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said dispatchers were first alerted to a possible bear sighting at around 2am local time on Monday, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Four bears sleep in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Virginia
Four bears sleep in a tree

Later that morning, officers saw the bears napping in the tree and closed off the area, he said.

Conservation officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources responded to assess the situation.

“Bears are very good climbers, and these four are likely to climb down and walk away when they are ready,” Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources chief of wildlife Gray Anderson said.

One of the four bears sleeping in a tree on Bruin Drive in Chesapeake, Virginia
One of the four bears sleeping

“From what I’ve been told, a momma bear and three very healthy young cubs have made their way up a tree in a residential neighbourhood,” Anderson said.

“Our expectation is, if we leave them alone they’ll climb down and go back to their natural habitat.”

