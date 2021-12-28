Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea confirm Ben Chilwell needs knee ligament surgery

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 5.36pm Updated: December 28 2021, 5.38pm
Ben Chilwell, pictured, will have knee surgery (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea have confirmed Ben Chilwell needs knee ligament surgery, leaving the England international likely to miss the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on November 23.

The Blues had hoped Chilwell could return to action without surgery, but the former Leicester star will now undergo the ligament repair operation.

Chelsea v Juventus – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Ben Chilwell, centre, is helped off the pitch after suffering his knee injury against Juventus (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea could look to the transfer market to bolster their Premier League title bid in January, with Everton’s Lucas Digne strongly mooted as an option for the Blues.

“After a knee injury in the match against Juventus the Chelsea medical department, in collaboration with their knee specialist, took the decision to attempt a conservative rehab approach,” Chelsea confirmed in a club statement.

“Unfortunately Ben was unable to progress and so collectively the decision has been taken to proceed this week with a surgical repair.”

Marcos Alonso is Chelsea’s sole frontline left wing-back in Chilwell’s absence, leaving boss Thomas Tuchel having to shuffle his resources for alternatives.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Saul Niguez and Christian Pulisic have deputised without yet appearing fully comfortable in the role.

The Blues could also look at recalling either Ian Maatsen or Emerson Palmieri from their loan stints.

Maatsen has impressed at Coventry in the Championship, while Emerson has been a regular in his temporary stint at Lyon.

Chelsea hit back to form with a battling 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, with Romelu Lukaku stepping off the bench to turn the game in the visitors’ favour.

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park
Romelu Lukaku, left, celebrates his goal at Aston Villa on Boxing Day (Nick Potts/PA)

The Belgium hitman nodded home a fine goal to signal his return to sharpness after an ankle injury and then Covid-19 isolation, and has now insisted he can fill any role required by Blues boss Tuchel.

“We had a couple of conversations about whatever he wanted from me,” Lukaku told ESPN Brazil. “And I told him I’m multidimensional.

“So it’s about having a bit of clarity about how he wants to use me.

“And whatever he wants from me I think I can do whatever aspect he wants from the game, I can run in behind, I can press, I can hold the ball up.

“So I think throughout the years these are qualities I added to my game.

“I just wanted the opportunity, I’m happy that I got it and now I just want to move the team forward.”

Chelsea host Brighton in Wednesday’s Premier League clash hoping to build on the win at Villa, but they are again sweating on a host of injury and Covid-related issues.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be a doubt with a foot injury, while Timo Werner and Kai Havertz may be able to return after Covid-19 isolation.

Thiago Silva picked up a thigh concern at Villa and N’Golo Kante suffered a knee issue, with both further doubts to face Graham Potter’s men.

