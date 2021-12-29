Hospital dealt with ‘busloads of injured’ after Omagh bombing

An error occurred. Please try again.

The moments when hospital staff were faced with “busloads of bleeding and injured men, women and children” in the immediate aftermath of the Omagh bombing have been described in newly released archive documents.

Reports from the local health trust’s response to the Real IRA atrocity detail how off-duty staff rushed to Tyrone County Hospital and how the town’s leisure centre was transformed into a major incident centre to deal with the huge number of casualties.

The bomb exploded in the Co Tyrone town on August 15, 1998, killing 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins. Hundreds more were injured.

Files released by the Public Record Office in Belfast include the Sperrin Lakeland Health and Social Care Trust’s interim report of the response to the bombing.

The devastation caused in Omagh (MoD/PA)

The introduction to the report states: “Imagine a scene on a quiet Saturday afternoon in the hospital of our small market town.

“The accident and emergency department dealing with the routine Saturday injuries from the local sports clubs and minor injuries resulting from the previous night’s partying.

“Suddenly all of that was thrown into turmoil.

“Staff in the accident and emergency department heard the bomb which was within three quarters of a mile of the hospital.

“Immediately our staff put into action our emergency plan procedure.

“Ironically the bomb also put out telecommunication lines, which, as you can imagine, presented additional difficulties at a time when making contact was vitally important for the co-ordination of the emergency services.”

The report continues: “Within minutes of the bomb going off, scores of casualties began arriving at the Tyrone County Hospital accident and emergency department.

“This is a department that on a busy night might deal with 15 casualties.

“Suddenly staff were faced with two busloads of bleeding and injured men, women and children, also much more seriously injured people arriving by ambulance.

“I also understand that in addition to those who came by bus, taxi, car and ambulance, many people walked the distance from the bomb site to the hospital rather than await transportation.

“Those of us who were not present can barely imagine how horrific that scene must have been.

“In addition to the wounded, many of our own staff and other professionals who were in the area converged on the Tyrone County Hospital to offer whatever assistance and support they could.”

The trust’s report says that Tyrone County Hospital dealt with 209 casualties; the Erne hospital dealt with 71 casualties, with 23 transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, two to the Ulster Hospital, one to the City Hospital and 25 to the Altnagelvin Hospital.

An injured casualty is airlifted from Tyrone County Hospital (Peter Murphy/PA)

The document also includes a report from Dr Clive Russell, the Tyrone County Hospital medical director in 1998.

He says: “Because of the proximity of the hospital to the blast, the injured had arrived before the major incident plan could be properly activated.

“Many off duty nurses and doctors, including local GPs, had already heard the bomb blast and made the decision to come into the hospital. This was to be our salvation.

“Wave upon wave of casualties were arriving at this stage.

“Staff were confronted with the most horrible of injuries affecting all ages, but primarily women and young children.

“These injured included severe shrapnel and blast wounds involving loss of limbs, serious head, chest and abdominal wounds, severe burns, eye injuries and appalling bony injuries.”

At this point, Dr Russell says the decision was taken to open Omagh Leisure Centre as a major incident centre to ease the pressure on the hospital.

He describes how a number of prominent politicians visited the hospital in the days after the bombing, including then-deputy prime minister John Prescott.

Dr Russell says: “I will conclude with a phrase repeated several times by Mr Prescott during his visit.

“He said ‘when we need you, you never let us down, the NHS never lets us down’.

“And he was right.”