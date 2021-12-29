Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Super Bowl-winning former NFL coach and commentator John Madden dies aged 85

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 4.28am
(Steven Paston/PA)
(Steven Paston/PA)

John Madden, the Super-Bowl-winning former coach and high-profile broadcaster, has died at the age of 85.

The influential sports personality was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders for ten National Football League (NFL) seasons, leading them to Super Bowl victory in 1977.

By the time he was 42, Madden was the youngest coach to reach 100 career regular-season victories – which he achieved in just 10 full seasons. He is still the coach with the most wins in Raiders history.

The NFL announced Madden’s unexpected death on Tuesday and did not detail the cause.

In a statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said of Madden: “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football.

“He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others.

“There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Following his retirement as a coach at 42, Madden became a household name across the US for his football commentary.

For three decades Madden was a revered sport broadcaster and analyst,  winning 16 Emmy Awards for outstanding sports analyst/personality and covering 11 Super Bowls between 1979-2009.

Fellow veteran commentator Vin Scully expressed sadness over the news of Madden’s death, tweeting: “One [of]  the all-time greats, he showed me the ropes during our brief football partnership. He was always kind and delightful. He can now join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls in heaven.”

In a statement, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said Madden’s “relentless passion for the game & unique career will leave an indelible mark on the sport forever”.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones added: “I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.”

