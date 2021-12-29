Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Indonesia to let Boeing 737 Max fly again after 2018 crash

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 10.56am
A Lion Air Boeing 737 Max 8 at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia (Nicole Evatt/AP)
Indonesia has said it is lifting its ban on Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft, three years after one crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off killing all 189 people on board.

The Transportation Ministry said in a statement that the aircraft will be permitted to fly in Indonesia, but only after airlines carry out airworthiness directives.

The ministry will also conduct inspections before the aircraft are allowed to operate in the country, said Novie Riyanto, the ministry’s director general of civil aviation.

“Several flight operators have stated that they have carried out airworthiness orders for 737 Max aircraft, in accordance with FAA provisions, and will prepare training and simulators at the nearest facility, in Singapore,” Riyanto said.

Governments grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a total of 346 people were killed in the crashes of the Lion Air flight in Indonesia on October 29 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 10 2019.

Investigators blamed a computer system that pushed the plane’s nose downward in flight and could not be overridden by pilots.

Boeing has carried out technical upgrades to fix such problems.

Earlier this month, China became the last major market to approve the Boeing 737 Max after the United States allowed flights to resume in December 2020.

European Union regulators gave permission in January.

Brazil and Canada have also given approval.

Anton Sahadi, whose 24-year-old cousins Muhammad Rafi Ardian and Rian Ariandi died in the 2018 crash, said he regrets the government decision to let the 737 Max fly again.

“The government has to ensure that the aircraft meets safety standards so that similar incidents don’t happen again,” Mr Sahadi said.

“I do not see the urgency yet for Boeing’s 737 Max aircrafts to fly again in Indonesia. Families of victims still have not finished the process of resolving problems with Boeing,” he said.

Mr Sahadi was referring to complaints by some families of crash victims that a 2.5 billion dollar (£1.86 billion) settlement between Boeing and the US Department of Justice excluded them from involvement in negotiating their compensation.

