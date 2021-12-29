Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ralf Rangnick has not made as much progress as he had hoped at Manchester United

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 1.32pm
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has been frustrated by the club’s Covid-19 issues (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has been frustrated by the club’s Covid-19 issues (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ralf Rangnick has admitted he has not made as much progress as he might have hoped in stamping his authority on Manchester United.

Despite being unbeaten in four games in all competitions since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the Old Trafford helm on an interim basis, the highly-rated German coach has been frustrated in his efforts to implement his methods by the Covid-19 lay-off which saw his side not play for 16 days before Monday night’s 1-1 Premier League draw at struggling Newcastle.

Asked if he had achieved as much as he had wanted to in his initial weeks in charge, Rangnick said: “Of course not.

“Every coach, every ambitious coach – and there’s no difference between other coaches and myself in that area – wants to take faster steps and larger steps forward.

“But in order to do that, you need to be able to train.

“As you know, we had to close Carrington for four days. Before that we had eight or nine outfield players in training, so directly after the Norwich game, and they only came back in small bits and pieces.

“The last three days we were almost back to full strength with regard to the size of the squad, but we couldn’t do that much in training.

Raphael Varane (second right) in action for Manchester United
Raphael Varane (second right) made his first appearance since November 2 at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“On the other hand, in those two-three training sessions, the team looked good and therefore it was really a bit of a, in Monday’s game, negative surprise, the way that we played with regard to game speed, game tempo and physicality.”

The Red Devils misfired alarmingly on Tyneside as a lack of cohesion in attack and uncertainty at the back very nearly cost them, and they head into Thursday evening’s home clash with Burnley with something to prove.

Central defender Raphael Varane made his first appearance since November 2 at St James’ Park in a central defensive partnership with Harry Maguire which was far from convincing, a fact which will not have gone unnoticed by Clarets boss Sean Dyche and strikers Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez.

However, Rangnick said: “Rafa hasn’t played for the last five or six weeks and even before the Tottenham game, he was injured, so in total in the last three months, he hasn’t played that many games.

“Yes, he made a mistake before the first goal that we conceded, but apart from that, I think he was OK. I wouldn’t say that he was outstanding and the same with Harry, but they did OK.

“Our problem was again that we allowed too many transitional moments and this is not only a problem of the centre-backs, it’s a problem of the whole team.”

Defender Victor Lindelof missed the game at Newcastle after testing positive for coronavirus, but striker Edinson Cavani marked his return from a tendon injury having also been out of action since November 2 with the equaliser after coming off the bench.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier