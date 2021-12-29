Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No need for thermals as New Year’s Eve temperatures set to break records

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 5.54pm
A man enjoys the mild weather as he walks his dog in Stoke Park, Guildford (Adam Davy/PA)
A man enjoys the mild weather as he walks his dog in Stoke Park, Guildford (Adam Davy/PA)

Hats and scarves are staying in the wardrobe as the end of the year approaches,  as the UK enjoys a spell of spring-like weather.

Temperatures hovered in the mid-teens in parts of the country on Wednesday, with forecasters suggesting there could be a record-breaking finish to 2021.

A Met Office spokesman said temperatures were above average, adding “we should be around 8C or 9C this time of year really”.

He said it was unlikely people would need their warmest clothes during this spell of milder weather.

Weather graphic
(PA Graphics)

“I imagine people certainly won’t be raiding their full winter wardrobes over the next couple of days – I imagine the thermals will be not needed.

“Whether or not people will be wearing t-shirts or jumpers, I think that’s a personal call.”

The highest temperature recorded by the Met Office on Wednesday was 15.7C at Exeter Airport in Devon, closely followed by St James’ Park in London with a temperature of 15.6C.

In southern England these temperatures would usually be seen in September or mid-April, he suggested.

“So it’s kind of an autumn-spring temperature rather than a winter temperature, but it’s not the mildest that we’ve ever seen in December, but it’s certainly milder than you’d usually see this time of year.”

The Met Office spokesman said the December record for England is 17.7C in 1985, while for the UK as a whole it was 18.7C in 2019 in Scotland.

He said: “No records today but the one that we’re keeping a close eye on is the New Year’s Eve one because that’s slightly lower, 14.8C, so if we kind of get a similar temperature to today on New Year’s Eve, then that record will be broken, but the December records yet, it doesn’t look like we’ll probably beat that.”

The spokesman said the next couple of days would deliver similar temperatures of between 14C and 16C, but after New Year’s Day temperatures could trend downwards, with bank holiday Monday expected to be cooler.

France and parts of Spain were also seeing high temperatures for this time of year, the Met Office said.

