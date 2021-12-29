Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three arrested after man stabbed to death in Leicester

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 7.52pm
(PA)
(PA)

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in a Leicester street.

Raju Modhwadia, also known as Kara Muru, was found with stab wounds in Evington Road, near the junction with Hamilton Street, in Leicester at around 12.30am on Monday.

The 41-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance but died shortly after 1am.

Raju Modhwadia, also known as Kara Muru, was fatally stabbed in Leicester on December 27 (Leicestershire Police)

A murder investigation was launched and three men, aged 32, 33, and 35 -and all from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Investigators are now appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Nicole Main, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “While we continue to make progress in the investigation, we continue to need you, the public, to tell us what you know.

“Mr Modhwadia has lost his life and we remain determined to find the answers we need for his family.”

She added: “Please continue to think back to if you were in the area of Evington Road and Hamilton Street late on Boxing Day evening or during the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday. Did you see or hear anything which caused you concern? Have you any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area that we have not seen?

“Or have you heard anything since the incident that could help us progress our investigation further? What have you heard? What do you know? If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, we urge you to get in touch.

“Thank you to everyone who has been helping us so far and for your ongoing support. Please continue to speak with us and work with us as we continue to move forward with our inquiries.”

