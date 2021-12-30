Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Fire damages Australia’s former parliament building

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 8.04am
People stand in front of the fire-damaged Old Parliament House in Canberra (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
A fire has damaged the front doors and exterior of Australia’s Old Parliament House in Canberra.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, although a group of protesters championing indigenous rights had been gathering outside the building.

Some protesters told the media that the fire began as a traditional smoking ceremony got out of control. But one witness told Melbourne radio station 3AW that he heard protesters chanting “let it burn”.

Social media footage showed flames leaping up the doors, a thick plume of smoke rising above the building, and police dragging protesters away from the front steps.

The Australian Capital Territory emergency services said they were called to the scene just before noon and found the front doors on fire. The building was evacuated as a precaution and crews extinguished the blaze.

Protesters had earlier lit a fire at the building on December 21 and there had been daily protests outside the building for the past five days.

Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce said it was an “absolute disgrace” if the fire had been deliberately started.

“This is the parliament that for so long underpinned the freedoms we have as a democracy, and made the decisions that formed us as a nation, fighting for the increase of rights and corrections to our colonial past,” he said.

“If someone is trying to make a statement then it is a very bad one that will be received with overwhelming disgust,” he added.

The building was home to the federal parliament from 1927 until 1988, when a new building was opened.

The building is now listed on the National Heritage Register and is home to the Museum of Australian Democracy. The museum’s website said it was closed until further notice.

