Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Novak Djokovic hoping to play in Australian Open, says team-mate Dusan Lajovic

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 8.38am
Major question marks remain over Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open (John Walton/PA)
Major question marks remain over Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open (John Walton/PA)

Novak Djokovic is still hoping to play in the Australian Open, according to Serbian team-mate Dusan Lajovic.

The world number one pulled out of the season-opening ATP Cup, which begins on Saturday, where he had been due to lead his country.

That duty will instead fall to Lajovic but there remains no confirmation over whether or not nine-time champion Djokovic will defend his title at Melbourne Park next month.

All players must either be vaccinated against coronavirus or secure a medical exemption from the Victorian Government, for which there are strict criteria.

Djokovic has repeatedly refused to say whether or not he is vaccinated but he has previously voiced vaccine scepticism and has spoken out strongly about his belief that athletes should have the right to choose.

At a press conference ahead of the ATP Cup, Lajovic said: “Unfortunately he’s not able to come here but he was I think hoping, same as we did, that somehow he will be here. Unfortunately he’s not, and we’ve got to deal with it.”

Regarding Djokovic’s chances of playing in Melbourne, Lajovic added: “He just said that he’s not coming to the ATP (Cup) and trying to get to Australian Open.”

Players have been arriving in Australia over the last few days and stepping up their preparations for the 2022 season but, with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surging across the world, disruption appears inevitable.

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is the latest player to reveal she is isolating after testing positive on arrival in Australia.

Andy Murray missed the tournament last year after an ill-timed bout of the virus but is among those who have been pictured practising at Melbourne Park along with defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier