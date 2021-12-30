Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hong Kong police charge two from pro-democracy news outlet with sedition

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 8.52am Updated: December 30 2021, 12.44pm
Editor of Stand News Patrick Lam is arrested by police in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
Editor of Stand News Patrick Lam is arrested by police in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail on Thursday, a day after the outlet said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

National security police said they charged two men, aged 34 and 52, with one count each of conspiracy to publish a seditious publication but did not identify them.

According to local media reports, the two are Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, who were editors at Stand News, an online pro-democracy news outlet.

Police also said they would prosecute the company for sedition.

Hong Kong
Hong Kong activist and music star Denise Ho bows to well wishers as she is released from police custody in Hong Kong (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The two men’s cases were brought to West Kowloon court on Thursday, police said in a statement. Lam was not present in court because he was in the hospital. Both were denied bail.

The other arrestees have been detained for further questioning. Apart from Chung and Lam, four other former Stand News board members, including singer Denise Ho and former lawmaker Margaret Ng, were arrested on Wednesday. Ho was released from police custody on Thursday afternoon.

Chan Pui-man, a former editor at the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper and Chung’s wife, was also arrested.

The seven were arrested under a crime ordinance that dates from Hong Kong’s days as a British colony before 1997, when it was returned to China. Those convicted could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($640).

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a news conference on Thursday that the arrests were not targeted at the media.

“Journalism is not sedition, but seditious acts and activities and inciting other people through other acts and activities could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting,” she said.

“It should be very clear what is reporting of news, and what is seditious acts or activities to undermine national security.”

Her comments came after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Hong Kong authorities to release the detainees.

“Freedom of expression, including media freedom, and access to information provided by an independent media are critical to prosperous and secure societies. These freedoms enabled Hong Kong to flourish as a global centre for finance, trade, education, and culture,” Blinken said in a statement.

“By silencing independent media, (Chinese) and local authorities undermine Hong Kong’s credibility and viability. A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press.”

The United States has also sanctioned five Hong Kong-based Chinese officials following legislative council elections in the city earlier this month for reducing Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam (Vincent Yu/AP)

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing on Thursday that China will respond by imposing countermeasures on five Americans, including former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and US-China Economic and Security Review Commission President Carolyn Bartholomew.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, tweeted on Wednesday that her country is “deeply concerned by the arrests in Hong Kong of current and former board and staff members from Stand News, including Canadian citizen and activist Denise Ho.”

“Freedom of media and expression remain cornerstones of democracy and essential to the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” she said.

“We will continue to speak out and denounce violations of these freedoms, in partnership with our international allies.”
Stand News said Wednesday that it is ceasing operations and had laid off all its staff.

The arrests and raid on Stand News come as authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Hong Kong police previously raided the offices of the now-defunct Apple Daily, seizing boxes of materials and computer hard drives to assist in their investigation and freezing millions in assets that later forced the newspaper to cease operations.

