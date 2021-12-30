Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Liverpool can close gap on Manchester City – Diogo Jota

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 5.00pm
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is confident they can close the gap to Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is confident they can close the gap to Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is confident they can close the nine-point gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into the new year.

By the time Jurgen Klopp’s side walk out at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face second-placed Chelsea – a point in front of the Reds having played one match more – they could trail City by 12 points.

But Jota, who has scored seven times in his last nine appearances and will be expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head to the African Nations Cup after the weekend, is confident it is not an insurmountable challenge.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are heading to the African Nations Cup
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are heading to the African Nations Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We know there is that gap but we also know we are able to close that gap and that’s the plan,” he told Liverpool’s website.

“But we need to avoid what happened against Leicester (the 1-0 defeat on Tuesday) because if we keep doing the things we did in that game, it’s going to be hard for us.

“We know it’s Chelsea away. We drew with them at home, we know it’s not going to be easy.

Liverpool and Chelsea will clash again on Sunday
Liverpool and Chelsea will clash again on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We both want to close that gap but we know at least one of us is going to be even further back.

“We need to be at our best – I know if we do that we are able to win the game there.

“We want to start the year well and the only way is to win the game at Stamford Bridge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier