Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

How do Covid-19 restrictions compare around the UK for New Year’s Eve?

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 2.46am
Mounted police in central London, where the New Year’s Eve fireworks display has been cancelled (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mounted police in central London, where the New Year’s Eve fireworks display has been cancelled (Jonathan Brady/PA)

New Year’s Eve celebrations are likely to be somewhat muted across the country on Friday, as revellers adapt to a raft of different restrictions in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Here the PA news agency outlines how the restrictions compare in the different UK nations.

– How will New Year’s Eve be different in England this year?

Partygoers hoping to watch the traditional firework display for New Year’s Eve in London will be disappointed as the mayor, Sadiq Khan, cancelled the Trafalgar Square event due to the surge in Omicron cases.

Revellers have been asked to watch a live TV broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, which organisers say will celebrate the city and highlight defining moments from the past year.

From December 15, Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues have been in place, and this also applies to indoor events with 500 or more people, where they are likely to stand or move around, such as in music venues.

New Year’s celebrations
New Year’s Eve celebrations in central London have been cancelled (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Face coverings been made compulsory in most indoor public settings, as well as on public transport.

The Government has also said that those celebrating in Scotland are free to travel south of the border to take advantage of looser restrictions in England, where nightclubs remain open.

Work and Pensions Minister Chloe Smith said people are “more than free to move around” the UK over the New Year on Thursday.

Asked if it would be wrong for people from Scotland to travel across the border into England to celebrate the New Year, Ms Smith told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “Well, I think perhaps I should just add the obvious constitutional point here, which is that we are one country and people are more than free to move around inside our country under the general law, obviously.”

But the Government has also urged caution.

During a visit to a vaccination centre in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to get tested before New Year’s Eve festivities.

He said: “Everybody should enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible way – take a test, ventilation, think about others but, above all, get a booster.”

– What will the celebrations be like in Scotland?

In Scotland, events have one-metre social distancing and are limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors, with one-metre physical distancing in place in all indoor hospitality and leisure settings. These restrictions include gatherings for Hogmanay celebrations.

Coronavirus
Event staff dismantle some of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay preparations in Princes Street Gardens (Jane Barlow/PA)

Where alcohol is being served, table service is also required.

There is also guidance against travelling south of the border, contradicting England’s approach.

On Wednesday, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney said that while there was nothing to stop people heading across the border to England, where nightclubs are still open, it would be the “wrong course of action” and would go against the “spirit” of the regulations.

The limit on the number of people who can take part in events has seen New Year’s Eve street parties cancelled, including the one planned for Edinburgh.

The Scottish Government has urged people to “stay at home as much as possible”, with any meet-ups to be limited to a maximum of three households.

Since December 14, people have been asked to reduce their social contact as much as possible by meeting in groups of no more than three households.

-What will celebrations look like in Northern Ireland?

It has already been announced that nightclubs will be closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve, while dancing is banned in hospitality venues.

Nightclubs closed
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland are closed for New year’s Eve (Liam McBurney/PA)

For those venturing out to restaurants, table numbers must be limited to six people and diners must remain seated for table service.

– What is happening in Wales?

Current rules say groups of no more than six are allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants, while licensed premises can offer table service only.

In pubs and other licensed premises, face masks should be worn, with contact tracing details collected, and customers should observe two-metre social distancing rules.

Nightclubs have been closed since Boxing Day in Wales. A maximum of 30 people can attend indoor events and a maximum of 50 people can be present for outdoor events.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier