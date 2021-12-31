Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

New virus infections driven by Omicron soar in Australia

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 9.24am
Health care workers administer Covid-19 tests at a drive-through clinic in Sydney (AAP via AP)
Health care workers administer Covid-19 tests at a drive-through clinic in Sydney (AAP via AP)

New coronavirus infections have soared again in Australia to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time.

Experts say the explosion is being driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in Sydney and other areas.

More than 15,000 of the new cases were reported in Sydney. Another 5,000 cases came from elsewhere in New South Wales state, while almost 6,000 were confirmed in Victoria state, home to Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne.

While hospital cases and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they have not reached comparative levels seen in previous outbreaks.

And many cities were planning to go ahead with New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the famous fireworks display from the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.

Authorities are expecting far smaller crowds than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as one million revellers would crowd inner Sydney.

Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison remained upbeat despite the rising virus numbers and the many natural challenges the nation has recently faced.

A Covid testing site
Australian health authorities have reported a record 32,000 new virus cases, many of them in Sydney (AAP via AP)

“Despite the pandemic, despite the floods, the fires, continuing drought in some areas, the cyclones, the lockdowns, even mice plagues, Australia is stronger today than we were a year ago. And we’re safer,” Mr Morrison said in a New Year’s Eve message.

“We have one of the lowest death rates and the highest vaccination rates from Covid anywhere in the world,” he added.

In New South Wales state, officials reported six new deaths while 763 patients were in hospital, including 69 in intensive care.

The state has not been able to keep up with demand for tests, leaving people to wait for hours.

However, state premier Dominic Perrottet said the health system was coping overall.

“While the case numbers are substantially increasing, compared to where we were with the delta variant, our position remains incredibly strong,” he said.

“Our number one priority here in New South Wales is to keep our people safe and that will continue to be our priority as we move through this next phase.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier