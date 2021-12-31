Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Double teen death brings up grim record for killings in the capital

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.08am Updated: December 31 2021, 11.40am
Police activity at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Police activity at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Two boys were stabbed to death within an hour of each other on Thursday, police have confirmed, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teen homicides in London.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot’s Farm, Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.

It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.

Ashburton Park stabbing
Police tape blocks an entrance to Ashburton Park, Croydon, after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Metropolitan Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents, more than 20 miles apart, were linked.

The double tragedy brings the total number of teenage killings in the capital in a calendar year to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.

Speaking from the scene in Croydon, Metropolitan Police Commander Alex Murray said: “My message today, other than speaking to the families and friends of those that London has lost, is to say you cannot carry knives in London.

“This is what happens when knives are carried and we all have a role in relation to tackling knife crime.”

And in a direct message to parents, he said: “If you have concerns, talk to your kids.

Ashburton Park stabbing
Metropolitan Police Commander Alex Murray speaking to the media at Ashburton Park, Croydon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Make sure they’re not carrying knives, make sure they’re not hanging around with kids carrying knives.

“We don’t know who has knives but we can find out and we can stop them hurting someone or being hurt.”

The two murder investigations will again prompt discussion about the possible causes of youth violence, with experts suggesting this includes a rise in the number of children who are vulnerable, increased pressure on services such as policing, and social media fuelling conflict.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “devastated” by the double tragedy, and that the police are “doing everything possible to bring those responsible to justice”.

He said: “I refuse to accept that the loss of young lives is inevitable and will continue to be relentless in taking the bold action needed to put an end to violence in our city.”

Scotland Yard said police were called to the Croydon stabbing shortly after 7pm.

Ashburton Park stabbing
Paramedic equipment on the ground at Ashburton Park, Croydon (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

They gave first aid to the boy before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were called to the stabbing in Yiewsley shortly after 7.30pm, where they found the 16-year-old victim suffering from a puncture wound.

He was also declared dead at the scene.

The victims’ family members have been informed but neither boy has been formally identified, Scotland Yard said.

Post-mortem examinations will be held later.

