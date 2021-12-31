Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Producers of Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name sell rights to track

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 11.52am Updated: December 31 2021, 12.02pm
The rights to Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name have been sold in a music deal (Yui Mok/PA)
The producers of Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name have sold their rights as part of a catalogue of hits to Round Hill Music.

The late Jack Richardson and his son Garth have sold their producer royalties to the 1993 number one track – considered one of the greatest hard rock songs of all time.

The catalogue includes 308 recordings from artists such as Nickelback, Alice Cooper and Mudvayne.

Hit tracks Send The Pain Below by Chevelle, Bob Seger’s Night Moves, Swing Life Away by Rise Against and Headstrong by Trapt are included in the deal.

Round Hill Music did not disclose how much it paid for the acquisition, citing “commercial sensitives”.

Trevor Bowen, chair of Round Hill Music Royalty Fund, said it is “delighted” with the “landmark acquisition”.

Rage Against The Machine
Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine (Richard Scott/PA)

Garth Richardson, who also produced Rage Against The Machine’s self-titled debut album, added: “Producing music and working with artists to create music that stands the test of time is engrained in the Richardson DNA.

“We know we are in great hands as they value the body of work that my father and I have poured our blood, sweat and tears in over the years.”

The Richardsons are the latest figures from the music industry to sell their rights to music publishers intent on securing a share of revenue in the streaming era.

In a separate announcement on Friday, Round Hill Music revealed a deal to buy the master and publishing rights from leading American reggae band Rebelution.

Of the seven albums included in the deal, six went to number one on US Billboard’s reggae album charts and the band have previously been nominated for a Grammy.

Josh Gruss, chairman and chief executive of Round Hill, said: “Rebelution is the most successful reggae band to emerge in the last 20 years.

“I am a proud member of this scene myself and a big fan of Rebelution’s music, and I know we will be a great steward of these rights going forward.

“We are excited to add songs with the island sound to Round Hill Music’s portfolio.”

