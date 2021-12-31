Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paris St Germain remain hopeful of persuading Kylian Mbappe to sign new contract

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 1.54pm
Paris St Germain remain determined to tie Kylian Mbappe to a new contract (Tim Goode/PA)
Paris St Germain remain determined to tie Kylian Mbappe to a new contract (Tim Goode/PA)

Paris St Germain remain hopeful of persuading Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract, the PA news agency understands.

The 23-year-old forward is free to discuss pre-contract terms with other clubs from January 1, amid continued speculation linking him with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe said last week he would “100 per cent” be a PSG player for the rest of this season, and sources close to the leadership of the French club say they have not given up hope of a new one or two-year deal.

The club accept Mbappe has a genuine desire to play for Real at some stage in his career, but also point to the player’s deep affection for, and connection to, Paris, the city where he was born and raised.

The player is enjoying working alongside PSG’s star names such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma and has been taken under the wing of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

PSG rejected bids from Real last summer, with club sources at the time questioning whether the Spanish side even had the financial resources to back up their interest.

They also felt Real were trying to take advantage at a difficult time for the player, who endured a disappointing Euro 2020, with his missed penalty condemning France to a last-16 exit to Switzerland.

