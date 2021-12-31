Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Isolating Mikel Arteta says he will be pacing the room during Arsenal-City clash

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 2.10pm Updated: December 31 2021, 4.02pm
Mikel Arteta is isolating (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta is isolating (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta is ready for the “different experience” of watching his Arsenal side from the biggest room in his house on New Year’s Day as he isolates following a second positive Covid-19 test.

The Gunners host Premier League leaders Manchester City in Saturday’s early kick-off, but assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg will be in charge as Arteta is limited to a watching brief.

Arteta tested positive on Wednesday and a number of his coaching staff have also been struck down with Covid, with the Spaniard admitting he is still unclear who will be on the bench for Arsenal.

Asked how he will be watching the game against his former club, Arteta replied: “It will be very strange.

“I will need a big room so I can walk and move a little bit, because I won’t be able to stand on my sofa!

“It is a big, big game for us and it is a very frustrating thing to not be able to be there helping the team.

“But I will do my best from here, with everything that I can do, and we have prepared for every scenario possible and they know what we have to do.

“Then it will be up to the players to execute as much as possible what we have to do tomorrow.

Albert Stuivenberg and Mikel Arteta
Albert Stuivenberg will be in charge on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I never experienced what I’m experiencing tomorrow, but it is what it is.

“It is not going to be easy to feel frustrated and with a lack of options because obviously I’ve not been in training sessions, not been able to prepare things like you want, to pass a message that you want, to have the players feeling that you are next to them.

“It’s a different experience, but we have to adapt to it and we have tried to do that the best possible way to get well prepared.”

While Arteta confirmed he will be in communication with his coaching staff, he also said he wants to give them the chance to do the job for themselves as he backed Stuivenberg to deal with the role.

“I met him a few years ago through another coach. Obviously he’s a coach that I knew before because of his reputation,” he said of the Dutchman.

“We had a really good connection, we have the same belief, we see the game in the same way, we share all of the values that we believe have to be installed at the club.

“He’s someone who is very close to me and he’s more than capable. He’s done it before, so in that sense I’m very relaxed about it.

“The situation has been discussed and obviously we will have some communication.

“We will be in touch, but as well I want to give them the possibility, the responsibility and the freedom to make decisions on the pitch, to express themselves, because it’s completely different to be on that touchline and close to the players and the action than being at home.

“So I’m going to be here to support and help in certain moments, but they have to get the momentum of the game and communication with the players themselves.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been allowed to join up with Gabon early (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arsenal will again be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the game as Arteta revealed they allowed him to leave early for the Africa Cup of Nations after receiving a written request from Gabon.

The January transfer window will also be open by the time Arsenal kick-off on Saturday, with Arteta confirming the aim is for the club to conduct some business.

“We’re expecting some activity,” he added.

“There are a few players, a few loans that we will have to complete, but it depends. As we all know, it is a complicated market and a short window, so we will see what happens.”

