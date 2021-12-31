Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Second body found within remains of arson probe flats

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 2.20pm
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Rowe Court, Reading (Marc Ward/PA)
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Rowe Court, Reading (Marc Ward/PA)

A second body has been found inside a block of flats decimated by fire two weeks ago.

Thames Valley Police said the remains were discovered inside Rowe Court, Reading, on Thursday.

The body has yet to be recovered or identified due to concerns that the building could collapse.

It brings to two the number of confirmed casualties inside the building following the fire on December 15.

Reading fire
The burned out flats in Rowe Court in Reading after the blaze on December 15 (Marc Ward/PA)

A police spokesman said: “Due to the structural instability of the building, it currently remains impossible to recover those who are inside.

“In the weeks since the fire, scaffolding has been put in place around the site and good progress has been made.

“However, in recent days, the building has started to collapse inwards, which has resulted in some parts of the roof falling inside.

“It is, therefore, possible that further collapses will occur due to the instability of the building.

Reading fire
Emergency services are concerned that Rowe Court could collapse (Marc Ward/PA)

“While it is impossible to predict when or if this will happen, the emergency services continue to monitor the site closely as well as weather conditions which could affect the situation.

“If the collapse does occur, it is expected that this could be loud as well as visible to those living nearby.

“In the event of a collapse, people are advised that they should keep windows and doors closed to prevent dust from entering their homes.”

Hakeem Kigundu, 31, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He is due before Reading Crown Court in February.

