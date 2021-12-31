Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Honorary vice president of Magic Circle made MBE at 102

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.31pm
Henry Lewis, honorary vice president of The Magic Circle, at his home in north London, after he was awarded an MBE for services to fundraising and charitable causes in the New Year honours list (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A 102-year-old magician who is an honorary vice president of The Magic Circle has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Henry Lewis has been given the honour for his services to fundraising and charitable causes.

Mr Lewis started out in magic as a youngster in Hackney, east London, after finding a magic book in a pile of rubbish.

According to a Facebook post from the assisted living facility where he lives, he then went on to give his first public show at his local town hall but has travelled across the world to perform.

In June this year, he told Jewish News that he has “really enjoyed” performing magic across the world as his hobby.

He was the president of the Inner Magic Circle and a member of the Society of American Magicians.

He is also a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and of the Incorporated Society of Valuers and Auctioneers.

When asked by Jewish News earlier this year the secret to long life, Mr Lewis said: “My advice would be: Be satisfied with what you’ve got.

“I’ve been lucky to have a life of more than 100 years, what more could I want?”

