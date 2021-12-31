Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen makes Camilla member of prestigious order of chivalry

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.31pm
The Duchess of Cornwall has been honoured (PA)
The Queen has made the Duchess of Cornwall a Royal Lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Camilla’s elevation to the nation’s most prestigious order of chivalry is in recognition of her contribution to the monarchy.

The duchess married the Prince of Wales in 2005 and since that year has officially supported the Queen through her own public works and engagements.

Camilla is patron or supporter of a number of literacy charities, speaks out in support of victims of domestic violence and champions several animal welfare organisations.

Duchess of Cornwall visit to Wiltshire
The Duchess of Cornwall has been a working royal for more than 15 years (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The appointment of Royal Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter is in the gift of the Queen who acts independently of Number 10 and recognises those who have served the sovereign personally.

The Queen has also made Tony Blair a Knight Companion of the order.

The former prime minister will be Sir Tony from New Year’s Day ending years of speculation about whether the ex-Labour leader would become a member of the Order of the Garter.

Baroness Valerie Amos, a former leader of the House of Lords and a current member, has been made a Lady Companion – believed to be the first black person to be appointed to the chivalric order.

