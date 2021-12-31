Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Baroness Amos becomes first black person appointed by Queen to prestigious order

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.31pm
Baroness Amos is the first black person to be appointed (Andrew Stuart/PA)
The Queen has appointed the first black person to the Order of the Garter, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Baroness Valerie Amos, 67, a Labour member of the House of Lords, was also the first black person to become a cabinet member.

According to the Palace she will now be the first black person appointed Lady Companion of the Order, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

The appointment, which can only be made by the Queen, is one of three being made at the end of the year, the others being former prime minister Tony Blair, who made Baroness Amos a life peer in 1997 and the Duchess of Cornwall.

She was made a Companion of Honour in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2016.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
She was made a Companion of Honour in 2016 (Philip Toscano/PA)

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen has been graciously pleased to appoint The Right Honourable Valerie Ann, Baroness Amos C.H. to be a Lady Companion.”

Guyana-born Valerie Amos moved to Great Britain with her family in 1963 and built a career working for equal opportunities.

As a member of the House of Lords, she served as the government spokeswoman for social security, international development, women’s issues, and foreign and Commonwealth affairs.

Between 1989 and 1994 she was chief executive of the Equal Opportunities Commission.

She was a co-founder and director of Amos Fraser Bernard, advising the South African government on public service reform, human rights and employment equity.

Baroness Amos became Leader of the House of Lords and Lord President of the Council in late 2003.

International Women’s Day
She has held a number of political positions (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

She held the positions of parliamentary under-Secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs from June 2001, with responsibility for Africa, the Commonwealth, the Caribbean, Britain’s Overseas Territories, Consular Affairs and Personnel Issues.

Her role as International Development Secretary came after Clare Short quit the post in protest at the war in Iraq in 2003.

Baroness Amos also served as a Government Whip in the House of Lords between 1998 and 2001 and spokesperson on Social Security, International Development and Women’s Issues.

Each year, Royal Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter gather at St George’s Chapel in Windsor for a colourful procession and ceremony.

Watched by crowds of onlookers, they walk down the hill to the chapel from the State Apartments, dressed in blue velvet mantles, red velvet hoods, black velvet hats and white ostrich plumes.

Royal Knights and Ladies in the Order include the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

Appointments to the Garter are in the Queen’s gift and made without prime ministerial advice.

They are for life unless a Knight or Lady Companion offends against certain “points of reproach”.

Founded in 1348 by Edward III, the Garter is awarded by the sovereign for outstanding public service and achievement and are said to have been inspired by events at a ball in northern France.

The Order’s emblem is a blue ribbon or garter worn by men below the left knee and by women on the left arm.

There are now 21 non-royal companions in the order out of a maximum of 24.

