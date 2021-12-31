Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

PR guru ‘proud and humbled’ by MBE honour

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.31pm Updated: December 31 2021, 11.22pm
Jane Wells has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list (Kelvin Boyes/PA)
Jane Wells has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list (Kelvin Boyes/PA)

One of Northern Ireland’s best known communications professionals said she is “proud and humbled” to be made an MBE in the New Year Honours list for her service to the public relations industry.

Jane Wells, 64, is a former managing director at JComms and has advised many leading companies, businesspeople and public sector bodies, as well as managing a host of major business and public events.

She said: “I am immensely proud and humbled in equal measure by this award, which I would like to share with my colleagues at JComms, past and present.

“I see it as recognition of the significant impact made by the company and the PR community to Northern Ireland over many years.

Jane Wells said she was proud and humbled to receive an MBE (Kelvin Boyes/PA)

“Huge thanks to those who nominated me and my eternal gratitude to my husband Martin and children Sian, Duncan and Petra who have supported me throughout my career.”

She has worked in the industry since 1988 after a career change from teaching.

In 2019, Jane was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast.

Chris Harrison, managing director of JComms, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Jane.

“Jane’s reputation in and contribution to the Northern Ireland PR industry over the years are without match.

“Her professionalism, dedication and drive are renowned, and the impact of her work can be seen in the ongoing success of the world-leading organisations that she has advised and the colleagues that she has inspired.

“Jane has been a fantastic mentor, teammate and friend and she is richly deserving of this honour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]