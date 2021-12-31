Hospice chief ‘humbled’ by MBE after 40 years in voluntary sector

A pioneer of the hospice movement who has worked for charities and the voluntary sector for 40 years has been made an MBE.

Jane Bradshaw, chief executive of St Teresa’s Hospice in Darlington, said she felt “humbled” after being named in the Queen’s New Year Honours for her work.

She took on the role in 1997 and has brought in a range of services for patients and helped to raise millions of pounds.

Ms Bradshaw, from Yarm, Teesside, said: “I am truly humbled to be nominated by someone in the first place and absolutely delighted to receive this honour.

“I have been blessed over the years to work in a sector that makes a vital difference to people’s lives, at a time when they need support the most, often in their darkest hours.

“It has been a privilege to help these people and their families and work with some truly incredible staff and volunteers without whom I would have been unable to do my job.”

Her career in the voluntary sector began in 1977, working with young people in Gloucestershire, before moving to Jersey and Dorset.

She worked for the NSPCC in the 1980s in the North of England as a regional appeals manager, then joined the Darlington & District Hospice Movement at St Teresa’s Hospice as its first professional fundraiser in 1996.

Since then she has led and supported changes, with the hospice providing a holistic combination of services for patients and families.

At the time of the nomination, Ms Bradshaw was chairwoman of the Hospice North East Collaborative, a group of 10 independent hospices working together to improve palliative and end of life care in the region.

Other voluntary work has seen her mentor staff some of whom have gone on to work in other charities and achieve national recognition.