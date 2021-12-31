Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hospice chief ‘humbled’ by MBE after 40 years in voluntary sector

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.33pm
(St Teresa’s Hospice/PA)

A pioneer of the hospice movement who has worked for charities and the voluntary sector for 40 years has been made an MBE.

Jane Bradshaw, chief executive of St Teresa’s Hospice in Darlington, said she felt “humbled” after being named in the Queen’s New Year Honours for her work.

She took on the role in 1997 and has brought in a range of services for patients and helped to raise millions of pounds.

Ms Bradshaw, from Yarm, Teesside, said: “I am truly humbled to be nominated by someone in the first place and absolutely delighted to receive this honour.

“I have been blessed over the years to work in a sector that makes a vital difference to people’s lives, at a time when they need support the most, often in their darkest hours.

“It has been a privilege to help these people and their families and work with some truly incredible staff and volunteers without whom I would have been unable to do my job.”

Her career in the voluntary sector began in 1977, working with young people in Gloucestershire, before moving to Jersey and Dorset.

She worked for the NSPCC in the 1980s in the North of England as a regional appeals manager, then joined the Darlington & District Hospice Movement at St Teresa’s Hospice as its first professional fundraiser in 1996.

Since then she has led and supported changes, with the hospice providing a holistic combination of services for patients and families.

At the time of the nomination, Ms Bradshaw was chairwoman of the Hospice North East Collaborative, a group of 10 independent hospices working together to improve palliative and end of life care in the region.

Other voluntary work has seen her mentor staff some of whom have gone on to work in other charities and achieve national recognition.

