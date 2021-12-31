Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hospital porter, 85, has no plans to retire after receiving BEM

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.33pm Updated: December 31 2021, 11.12pm
Lisburn Health Centre porter Jimmy Chapman has been awarded the BEM in the New Years Honours (Liam McBurney/PA)
An 85-year-old health service porter, who has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours, has said he has no intention of retiring.

Jimmy Chapman works at Lisburn Health Centre, where he takes care of patients, starting at 4am every morning day.

He told the PA news agency: “I take care of everybody – the young and the elderly and the in-betweens.

“I am here for 27 years. I started when I was 59. I am 85 now.

“I like working with the people in the health centre and I like the work I am carrying on and I like looking after disabled people, bringing them in and out in wheelchairs. I like to help people in distress.”

Mr Chapman added: “I start the day by collecting the waste, then I do the post. I move the furniture, I deliver all the parcels that come in, I do the stores. It is just continuous, non-stop.

“I come in at 4am in the morning and go home at 4pm.

“I like to come in early so I can get things done when there is nobody in the building and I can check the fire alarms. I get more work done in those first couple of hours than I would do in half a day.”

Mr Chapman said when he first received the letter telling him he was being given the honour, he thought it was a court summons.

“I nearly took a heart attack when I opened it, I thought somebody was playing a prank on me.

Porter Jimmy Chapman starts work at Lisburn Health Centre at 4am (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I was really, really pleased that somebody thought that much of me to put me up for this award. I was delighted, over the moon. It is the first award I have ever got.

“It has all been a secret up to now, but it does mean a lot to me and it will mean a lot to my family.

“I like my job, I really like working with the people here, and I like looking after people in wheelchairs – they are so grateful for the help you give them.

“I have always wanted to help people. I hate to fall out with anybody.”

The porter said work has become more challenging because of the pandemic.

“It has been very difficult with Covid. You have to get people to come in at the time they are supposed to come in because you can’t have them in waiting areas an hour before their time.

Jimmy Chapman said he likes helping people and has no plans to retire (Liam McBurney/PA)

“You change your way of working. You have to wear a mask all the time and you have to change it often.

“You keep yourself safe and other people safe, but we get through it OK.”

Asked if retirement is in his plans, Mr Chapman dismissed the idea.

“I will never consider retiring; what would I do with myself if I retired?

“My place is in my workplace, serving people as best as I can, and that is what I will continue to do as long as my health holds out.”

