Home News UK & World

Team GB boxer made MBE says late grandfather would have been ‘more than proud’

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.33pm
Lauren Price is to be made an MBE after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games (Adam Davy/PA)
Lauren Price is to be made an MBE after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games (Adam Davy/PA)

Team GB’s Olympic boxing champion Lauren Price has said her late grandfather would have been the “proudest man in the valleys” after her inclusion in the New Year Honours list.

Price is to be made an MBE after winning gold in the women’s middleweight final via a unanimous decision in the Tokyo Games.

The 27-year-old from Wales said it was an “absolute honour and privilege” as she paid tribute to the upbringing provided by her grandparents, who raised her.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Preview Package
Lauren Price told of her “absolute honour and privilege” (Adam Davy/PA)

Price told a virtual press conference on Thursday: “For me it’s been a pretty special year, the best year of my career so far.

“It was a dream of mine since I was eight years of age to go and compete in an Olympic Games, yet alone win a gold.

“I remember being a little girl sat in my living room watching the likes of Kelly Holmes, someone who inspired me massively and over the years it has taken hard work and dedication.”

She went on to say: “My nan and granddad have always supported me and encouraged me and if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have achieved what I have today.”

Price, who has more than 50 caps for the Wales football team and is a former world kickboxing champion, took the gold medal home following a unanimous decision win over Li Qian in August.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Sixteenth
Lauren Price took home the gold medal following a unanimous decision win (Adam Davy/PA)

After receiving the medal, she looked skywards in remembrance of her grandfather, Derek.

Asked how he would be feeling now, Price added: “He would have been the proudest grandfather ever, he would have been the proudest man in the valleys.

“It’s a shame he wasn’t here when I came home from Tokyo, he hadn’t long passed, he always supported me… it was such a massive part of my career, to have received this award he would have been more than proud.”

