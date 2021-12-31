Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘More to be done’ to ensure women receive top honours, despite most diverse list

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.35pm Updated: December 31 2021, 11.56pm
Honours insignia (PA)
Honours insignia (PA)

There is “more work to be done” to ensure women receive top honours despite the new year line-up being the most ethnically diverse list to date, an official has said.

The New Year Honours list has 15.1% of recipients from an ethnic minority background, slightly higher than the line-up in June.

Just over 600 women are recognised in the new year list, representing 47.9% of the total, but just 35.9% of recipients at CBE level and above are women.

Honours awarded to women
(PA Graphics)

A Cabinet Office official told a press conference on Thursday: “Our ambition is again that we should see that looking more like 50/50.

“There’s certainly more work to be done. I don’t think progress has stalled but progress can be slow.

“We would like to ramp up the pace and make sure that we can do everything we can to make sure the right people are coming through into the system, are being nominated in the first place and are coming through the committee for recognition.”

The list has 4% of recipients from an Asian ethnic group, 3.6% from a black ethnic group, and 2.5% with a mixed ethnic background.

Honours awarded to people from ethnic minorities
(PA Graphics)

Just over 13% are disabled or have a long-term health condition, 25% are from a lower socioeconomic background and 3.5% are LGBT.

Two charity fundraisers received the British Empire Medal at the ages of 11 and 12, making them the youngest honours recipients on record.

Tobias Weller, 11, made the list following his series of fundraising challenges during the pandemic lockdowns.

The official said: “We believe that the two people who are receiving honours on this list who are 12 and 11 are the youngest on record having received an honour.

“We have been trying over the last decade to be more inclusive in honours lists in a number of different ways and that includes recognition of people who are giving wonderful community service and are doing so at the beginning of their life and career.

“Part of the reason that we introduced the British Empire Medal in 2012 was an opportunity to try and give recognition to people who have that shorter service but was very high impact.

“We are starting to see, and have seen over a number of years, a greater number of awards coming forward for people who are younger and in their late teens or early 20s.

“We’ve had a couple of people in the last few years who are older and this goes to demonstrate the extent to which continued service is given in all walks of life from people of all backgrounds.

“We’re very pleased to be able to recognise such a breadth of different kinds of service from different parts of our community.”

