Queen’s head chef recognised for services to the monarchy

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.36pm
Royal chef Mark Flanagan at the royal kitchen at Windsor Castle where preparations are underway for the reception banquet after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (David Parker/PA)
The Queen’s head chef has been made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) by the monarch.

Mark Flanagan oversaw the dishes served at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding reception and has led the catering team at other major events like state banquets.

Rather than a formal sit-down dinner, Meghan and Harry’s guests were also served a selection of bowl food including 10-hour slow roasted Windsor pork belly with apple compote and crackling.

The head chef of the royal household has worked for some of the world’s best chefs, like Michel and Albert Roux and Raymond Blanc, and will celebrate 20 years working for the royal family next year.

The Countess of Wessex (left) and royal chef Mark Flanagan (centre) chat to a member of The City of Glasgow College in the Kitchens of Buckingham Palace (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Awards under the RVO are in the Queen’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

Also recognised is the Duchess of Cornwall’s former private secretary Amanda MacManus who is made a Commander of the RVO.

Ms MacManus was Camilla’s long-time aide and has been a trusted confidant, as well as personal friend, for many decades.

Julian Payne, formerly the communications secretary to the Household of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, will be made a Member of the RVO.

