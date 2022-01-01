Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles urges world to remember those defending human rights in New Year message

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 12.03am
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Homerton College at the University of Cambridge, to discuss access to education and learn of the college’s vision to welcome and support students from diverse backgrounds (Daniel Leal/PA)
The Prince of Wales has called on the world to remember those “standing up for freedom and human rights” in places like Syria and Afghanistan.

In a New Year message released on the first day of 2022, Charles also paid tribute to the “brave individuals, local communities and international organisations” who are “responding to great needs by providing vital assistance”.

The heir to the throne recently visited Jordan and learnt first hand how the Middle East country has for decades been a haven for people fleeing conflict in the region including Syria.

The prince said in his message: “As we start a New Year, we might take a moment to remember the many people around the world who are standing up for freedom and human rights.

Royal tour of the Middle East – Day 2
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall during in Umm Qais, Jordan (Joe Giddens/PA)

“In places such as Afghanistan, Syria and Myanmar, among others, the threats and reality of political and religious persecution and insecurity are coupled with an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.

“In the face of such adversity, incredibly brave individuals, local communities and international organizations are responding to great needs by providing vital assistance.

“I pray for peaceful resolutions to these conflicts and that we might all be blessed with the courage to support those in need, wherever they may be.”

After the Afghanistan capital Kabul fell to the Taliban many people decided to flee their desperately poor homeland despite the billions of international money poured in over the 20 years the US-backed governments had been in power.

More than 8,000 former Afghan staff and their family members eligible under the Afghan relocations and assistance policy were among the 15,000-plus people evacuated by the UK.

But thousands of Afghans who helped British efforts in the nation and their relatives, as well as other vulnerable civilians, were feared left behind and humanitarian conditions are said to have deteriorated.

