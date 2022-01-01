Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Archbishop of Canterbury: There are ‘real reasons to hope’ on climate action

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 5.54am
The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the public not to despair over climate change as he said there are ‘real reasons to hope’ in 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the public not to despair over climate change as he said there are ‘real reasons to hope’ in 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the public not to “despair” over climate change as he said there are “real reasons to hope” in 2022.

The Most Rev Justin Welby used his new year’s message on BBC 1 to address the issue, following a year in which the UK hosted the UN’s climate summit in Glasgow.

“When it comes to climate change, it is tempting to despair,” Mr Welby said in quotes aired on BBC Radio 5.



“But there are real reasons to hope.

“People of every background are campaigning and working for justice.

“Important steps were taken at the Cop26 summit. World leaders recognise the problem.
Mr Welby had joined Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders in signing a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the Cop26 climate summit which ran from October 31 to November 12.

In a speech given in Rome ahead of the summit, Mr Welby said over the past 100 years humanity had “declared war” on creation and must repent by not only building a green economy but by bringing justice to the global south.

“I have run out of time,” he said at the end of his speech. “The world has just enough time to get this right.”

Potentially the most significant development from Cop26 was China and the US, the world’s biggest emitters of CO2, pledging to act in a joint declaration made in a surprise announcement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier