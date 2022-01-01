Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 1

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 6.56am
What the papers say – January 1 (PA)
What the papers say – January 1 (PA)

The front pages on Saturday focus on the “real heroes” of the pandemic, an award for the man who was James Bond, and Brexit woes.

Two boys who raised more than £800,000 for the NHS during the pandemic have become the youngest recipients of honours from the Queen, reports the Daily Mirror.

The youngsters’ achievements are also noted by i weekend, which says accolades have been given to “our heroes of the pandemic (and celebrities did well too)”.

The Daily Express focuses on honours being given to “real heroes” and notes the achievements of England’s chief medical officer (CMO), Professor Chris Whitty, UK Health Security Agency chief Dr Jenny Harries, and deputy CMO Jonathan Van-Tam.

Dr Harries has been made a dame “despite the testing chaos that is threatening the new year return to work and schools”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, reports that James Bond star Daniel Craig has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same honour given to 007.

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort” and the UK must look to “live alongside” coronavirus in 2022, Health Secretary Sajid Javid writes in the Daily Mail.

A survey by The Guardian has shown the “tidal wave” of threats and abuse directed at the Government’s scientific and medical advisers.

The Independent has carried out a poll which found most voters believe Brexit has done the country more harm than good.

And The Times reports that ministers are considering relaxing immigration rules to make it easier for thousands of Indians to live and work in the UK.

