Emma Raducanu withdraws from Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 8.58am
Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from an Australian Open warm-up event (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from this week’s Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne as she continues to recover from coronavirus.

The US Open champion had been due to play in the Melbourne Summer Set as part of her preparations for her debut in the grand slam event.

Emma Raducanu is still battling the effects of coronavirus (ZUMA/PA)

But the 19-year-old, who withdrew from an exhibition in Abu Dhabi last month after contracting the virus, said the first warm-up event had come too soon.

Raducanu told organisers: “The timing to compete in the first Melbourne event this week is too soon for me, having just returned from isolation.”

Raducanu received the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award whilst in isolation before Christmas, and was made an MBE in the New Year Honours List.

