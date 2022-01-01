Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Whitlock hopes his OBE will help future generations of gymnasts

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 10.58am Updated: January 1 2022, 11.32am
Max Whitlock has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to gymnastics (PA)
Six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock said it is “a massive, massive privilege” to have been made an OBE, but the important thing for him will be how he can use the honour to improve the sport of gymnastics.

The 28-year-old claimed his third career Olympic gold when he defended his pommel horse title at the Tokyo Games in August.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I have been involved in the sport when it was a very, very different place to what it is now.

“It feels like an absolute privilege and a really, really proud feeling to be on that journey to what the sport is now in terms of participation levels rocketing through the roof and the progression in the sport.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Package
Max Whitlock during the men’s pommel horse final (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I am excited to see what I can do and what the team can do to help it move forwards and continue growing.”

He added: “Hopefully with awards like this, I can keep creating an impact. It is incredible to be awarded, but it is what you do next that is even more important as well.

“Hopefully I can help the next generations that are coming through.”

Whitlock, whose OBE is for services to gymnastics, said he is involved in grassroots projects at school level within the sport and is also trying to help coaches.

Whitlock’s gold at the Tokyo Games was his sixth Olympic medal.

He won gold in the floor exercise and pommel in Rio, as well as an all-around bronze, while he also took team and pommel horse bronze medals in London in 2012 as a teenager.

He said he “would love to carry on” to the Paris 2024 Olympics, which would involve a shorter training cycle after the Tokyo Games were delayed a year due to the pandemic.

He revealed he has not yet restarted his training and has been spending time with his wife Leah and daughter Willow.

Whitlock told the programme: “Paris would be a dream of mine. I would love to make four Olympic Games.

“I would say I am not back in training yet. This is the longest time I have ever had off from training but I am really waiting for that itch still. I am not pushing it. I am being patient. I have got time.

“I am excited to get that motivation back and kickstart back into training and to build up. Competitions will be coming around which is exciting.

Post-Olympic event
Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock with his wife Leah and daughter Willow at Heathrow Airport after the Tokyo Games (Steve Parsons/PA)

“I think I just had to give myself that time to fully reflect and spend time with my family, especially over Christmas, to get ready to kickstart back into it.”

Whitlock’s success in Tokyo came at the end of a challenging Olympic cycle – he called it “a million times harder” than the Rio Games. He had initially set his focus on claiming the all-around title before accepting his best chance of success was on the pommel horse.

Even once he had refocused, Whitlock faced major challenges, with Irish rival Rhys McClenaghan beating him at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018 and at the European Games in Glasgow.

Things did not go entirely to plan in Tokyo either, with Whitlock only managing to finish fifth out of eight in qualifying following a mistake.

But when it came to the medal final, he appeared nerveless, performing first and laying down a score of 15.583 which no-one could match.

