Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Glaciologist made CBE for world-leading climate change research

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 11.12am
Professor Tavi Murray carrying out field work at Sermilik Fjord in Greenland (Damien Mansell/PA)
Professor Tavi Murray carrying out field work at Sermilik Fjord in Greenland (Damien Mansell/PA)

A ground-breaking climate change researcher hopes her work on ice sheets and sea-level rise will inspire more young people, especially women and girls, to go into environmental sciences.

Tavi Murray, professor of glaciology in the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Swansea University, has been made a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list.

Prof Murray, whose work spans the fields of physics, geography and computer science, was recognised for her research into the contribution from glaciers and ice sheets to global sea-level rise.

She is head of the Swansea Glaciological Group, which, among other things, focuses on the forces driving the rapid and dramatic changes that are currently being recorded in the Earth’s glaciers.

Prof Murray is also an advocate for engaging with the public and policy makers on climate change issues, a spokesman for Swansea University said.

Previously, she became just the eighth woman to be awarded the Polar Medal of more than 1,000 given out since the honour was created in 1904.

Prof Murray said: “I am really honoured and delighted to receive this award. Our glaciology research in Swansea is aimed at making better predictions of sea-level rise from the ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, which is so important to our planet’s future.

“I very much hope to inspire young scientists, especially girls and women, to work in science and on environmental issues and climate change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier