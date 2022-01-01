Glaciologist made CBE for world-leading climate change research

A ground-breaking climate change researcher hopes her work on ice sheets and sea-level rise will inspire more young people, especially women and girls, to go into environmental sciences.

Tavi Murray, professor of glaciology in the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Swansea University, has been made a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list.

Prof Murray, whose work spans the fields of physics, geography and computer science, was recognised for her research into the contribution from glaciers and ice sheets to global sea-level rise.

She is head of the Swansea Glaciological Group, which, among other things, focuses on the forces driving the rapid and dramatic changes that are currently being recorded in the Earth’s glaciers.

Prof Murray is also an advocate for engaging with the public and policy makers on climate change issues, a spokesman for Swansea University said.

Previously, she became just the eighth woman to be awarded the Polar Medal of more than 1,000 given out since the honour was created in 1904.

Prof Murray said: “I am really honoured and delighted to receive this award. Our glaciology research in Swansea is aimed at making better predictions of sea-level rise from the ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica, which is so important to our planet’s future.

“I very much hope to inspire young scientists, especially girls and women, to work in science and on environmental issues and climate change.”