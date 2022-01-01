Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Couple’s £300,000 scratchcard win a ‘dream come true’ after years of ill health

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 12.52pm
Louisa and Greg Tomlinson plan to spend the money on a Norfolk cottage (James Robinson/Camelot)
Louisa and Greg Tomlinson plan to spend the money on a Norfolk cottage (James Robinson/Camelot)

A couple have said they “burst into tears” when they discovered they had won £300,000 on a scratchcard after almost two years shielding due to ill health.

Louisa Tomlinson, from Ash, Kent, said the money is “a dream come true” after she and her husband Greg endured a “really tough couple of years” while she recovered from a stroke and treatment to mend a hole in her heart.

The couple, who have five children and have been married for 22 years, now plan to achieve a lifelong dream by buying their own home.

Ms Tomlinson suffered a stroke almost two years ago (James Robinson/Camelot)

“I’d just started a new job when I had the stroke, and in treating that the doctors discovered that I also had a hole in my heart,” said 57-year-old Ms Tomlinson.

“I haven’t worked since, and Greg, a trained electrician, had to take a part-time delivery job so he was around to look after me as I recovered.

“I’ve always dreamt of owning our own home and to be honest, over the last 18 months I’ve thought of nothing else, scouring Rightmove for the perfect little cottage.

“I knew we could never afford it but the daydreaming kept me entertained while I was shielding… this really is a dream come true.”

Ms Tomlinson said they are looking for a “cosy two-bedroom” cottage with a wood-burning stove and a small garden in Norfolk.

Louisa and Greg Tomlinson with their dog, Teddy (James Robinson/Camelot)

The couple’s win came from a National Lottery Scrabble Cashword Scratchcard they bought at a Tesco Extra in Broadstairs while picking up some final items ahead of Christmas Day.

Mr Tomlinson, 62, said they checked the scratchcard once they had put their shopping away, “cup of tea in hand”.

“I was busy with mine when Louisa said ‘I think I’ve won £10,000’ then paused and counted the number of words she’d revealed again and then said, ‘hang on, I think we’ve won an awful lot of money!’” he said.

Ms Tomlinson said once she is “back on her feet” she plans to volunteer at her local hospital to give back to the NHS for looking after her.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be here today for another truly life-changing event, but this time a very good one,” she added.

