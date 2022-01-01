Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Record-breaking New Year’s Eve followed by warmest New Year’s Day

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 7.32pm Updated: January 1 2022, 8.22pm
Swimmers take part in the New Year’s Day swim at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral (PA)
Swimmers take part in the New Year’s Day swim at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral (PA)

The warmest New Year’s Eve on record has been followed by the hottest New Year’s Day, early figures show.

Thanks to warm subtropical air flowing from the Azores, temperatures topped 16C at a time of the year when they usually reach around 7C.

The Met Office said that 16.3C had been reached in St James’s Park, central London, meaning it is “likely to be confirmed” as a record maximum temperature for any New Year’s Day.

The current record temperature was 15.6C experienced in Bude, Cornwall, in 1916.

In a tweet, the Met Office said: “St James’s Park was provisionally the warmest location in England and the UK today 16.3°C is likely to be confirmed as a new #NewYearsDay record maximum #temperature Scotland & Wales provisionally also broke their NYD record max temps, with 15.9°C & 15.6°C respectively.”

Weather graphic
(PA Graphics)

Scotland’s previous highest New Year’s Day temperature stood at 14.5C in Inverurie, in Aberdeenshire, in 1992 – while the year 2015 saw the record in Wales of 15.1C in Hawarden and Prestatyn.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “The last couple of days have been exceptionally mild, both during the day and night-time.”

It comes after The Met Office said temperatures increased overnight to reach 16.5C in Bala, Gwynedd, north Wales, during New Year’s Eve.

A spokesman said: “This makes New Year’s Eve 2021 provisionally the warmest on record.

“Despite this value occurring overnight, we use the 0900-0900 time period for historical records.”

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud urged people to “make the most of the warm weather, because a change is on the way as we go into the early part of next week”.

New Year’s Day swim
People take part in a New Year’s Day dip in front of the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Daytime temperatures are expected to plunge to as low as 3C in Edinburgh by Tuesday and 7C in London and Cardiff.

He said: “We are going to be losing the sub-tropical air flow and replacing it with some things from the north.

“Temperatures will definitely go back to average, with a return of frost and some snow in the forecast across north areas and across the hills.”

New Year’s Day swim
People take part in a New Year’s Day dip in front of the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The balmier-than-usual start to the year saw people happily take part in traditional New Year’s Day swims across the country – including at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral, and in the Firth of Forth at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh.

People also enjoyed a dip in front of the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry, Edinburgh.

It has also led to  Somerset House in London, which shut down its ice rink again on New Year’s Day, saying it would not now open on Sunday “due to the on-going effects of the warm temperatures”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]